With Onam and Rakshabandhan approaching next week, the festive season is on the horizon. As people embrace the celebratory spirit, companies are anticipating a surge in sales festive season.

Consumer durable firms are forecasting robust growth of 40-50 per cent in the premium segment during the forthcoming season. Appliance manufacturers also anticipate growth in demand for cooling category appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners, which suffered due to unseasonal rains.