Movies like Jawan will pave way for IMAX growth, says Aamer Bijli

Multiplex chain PVR Inox launched India’s first standalone IMAX theatre at Delhi’s landmark Priya Cinema on Thursday. With 20 IMAX theatres across the country, there are plans to install more screens in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. PVR Inox is counting on IMAX to grow its business and encourage filmmakers. This was stated by Aamer Bijli, lead specialist-international film marketing, PVR Inox, during a one-on-one interview with Ritwik Sharma. Edited excerpts:

How can the partnership with IMAX help PVR Inox at this juncture, particularly as the cinema business looks to