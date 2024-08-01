IDBI Bank potential bidders likely to get data room access next week

The finance ministry (FinMin) is likely to provide private data room access to potential bidders of IDBI Bank as soon as next week after it received a fit and proper nod for three suitors from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), senior government official told Business Standard. Such access will allow interested bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the bank to carry out due diligence.

Last week, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had told this newspaper that financial bids for IDBI Bank could be called before the