Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IDBI Bank potential bidders likely to get data room access next week

This will allow interested bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the bank to carry out due diligence

IDBI bank
Premium

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry (FinMin) is likely to provide private data room access to potential bidders of IDBI Bank as soon as next week after it received a fit and proper nod for three suitors from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), senior government official told Business Standard. Such access will allow interested bidders to obtain detailed financial information about the bank to carry out due diligence.

Last week, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had told this newspaper that financial bids for IDBI Bank could be called before the

Also Read

IDBI Bank investors receive security clearance; await RBI approval

IDBI Bank share crosses Rs 100-mark after a gap of 10 years; Check details

IDBI Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 40% on sharp dip in provision, taxes

IDBI Bank stake sale: RBI vetting process in last leg, report by month-end

Union Budget 2024 to signal next steps for IDBI Bank privatisation

Topics : IDBI Bank Finance Ministry Stake sale Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon