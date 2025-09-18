Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularities

FIR filed against ex-Lodha Developers director over land irregularities

Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against former Lodha Developers director Rajendra Lodha, his son Sahil Lodha and others over alleged land deal irregularities causing Rs 85 crore loss

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
premium

Sources said the Mumbai Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against Rajendra Lodha following a complaint by India’s second-largest listed real estate developer over alleged irregularities in land transactions.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After last month’s notice to exchanges about the resignation of Rajendra Lodha from the post of director with effect from August 17 at the company’s request, Lodha Developers on Wednesday informed exchanges that, based on information from inquiries, it has decided to refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for investigation.
 
In August, the company’s notice had stated: “Certain matters related to his (Rajendra Lodha’s) conduct are under review by the company’s ethics committee.”
 
Sources said the Mumbai Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against Rajendra Lodha following a complaint by India’s second-largest listed real estate developer over
Topics : Lodha Developers Land deal scam Mumbai police
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon