Firms pull back on investor meets amid weaker earnings, bearish sentiment

While sectors like services and telecommunications have continued to increase engagement, the overall number of meetings across companies has fallen by over 7.4 per cent from its peak

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

The number of investor meets conducted by companies has declined from its peak amid weaker earnings and bearish sentiment.
 
There has been a double-digit decline in key sectors, with some, such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), seeing investor meets drop by over 35 per cent from their post-pandemic peak, according to data from Primeinfobase.com, shared with Business Standard.
 
While sectors like services and telecommunications have continued to increase engagement, the overall number of meetings across companies has fallen by over 7.4 per cent from its peak.
 
The analysis looked at the number of investor meetings conducted on a rolling 12-month
Topics : Investment Earnings growth corporate earnings

