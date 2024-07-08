Business Standard
FMCG companies' volumes likely to recover sequentially in June quarter

Kotak Institutional Equities also said in its report that it expects stable-to-improving volume and value growth trends for most FMCG companies

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see a better April-June quarter on the back of rural recovery coupled with higher demand for summer products due to record high temperatures during the quarter. Volume growth is expected to witness a sequential recovery.

Brokerages estimate the top line growth is also expected to rise on the back of recovery in volumes.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said in its pre-earnings report, “Rural markets have seen a gradual recovery (rural growth was better than urban) during the quarter.”

In its pre-earnings update on exchanges, Dabur India said, “The quarter saw sequential improvement

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

