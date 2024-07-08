FMCG companies' volumes likely to recover sequentially in June quarter

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are expected to see a better April-June quarter on the back of rural recovery coupled with higher demand for summer products due to record high temperatures during the quarter. Volume growth is expected to witness a sequential recovery.

Brokerages estimate the top line growth is also expected to rise on the back of recovery in volumes.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said in its pre-earnings report, “Rural markets have seen a gradual recovery (rural growth was better than urban) during the quarter.”

In its pre-earnings update on exchanges, Dabur India said, “The quarter saw sequential improvement