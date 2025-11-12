Four carmakers with 63% output supported CAFE relief: R C Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava on Tuesday came down heavily on the position of the majority of members of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) which rejected a revised draft offering relaxation in fuel-efficiency norms for lighter cars.

He said four car companies accounting for 63 per cent of vehicle production in the country had supported the flexible move and had done so because it was “the right thing” for the country.

The revised draft, prepared by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has given relaxation in Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFÉ) norms for smaller cars.

Bhargava said: