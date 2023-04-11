From adding beds to more high-end surgeries, Manipal's next health plan

With Rs 4,600 crore revenues in FY23 and an Ebitda margin of around 26 per cent, Manipal ranks among the top five corporate hospitals in India now. It operates 8,300 beds across 29 locations.

This week, PE firm Temasek raised its stake by 41 per cent, giving it a controlling stake of 59 per cent. Earlier investor TPG has also re-invested in MHE through its new Asia fund, TPG Asia VIII, and holds 11 per cent.