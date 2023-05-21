From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

Prodded by their automobile clients to hedge their bets against China global Taiwanese-headquartered outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies (OSAT) are scouting for other Asian destinations to shift part of their production. Their favourite alternatives: Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Note, India is missing from that list. And this is despite an attractive financial incentive scheme for OSAT players.
The reason, said a senior executive of a US chip company who had a meeting in Taiwan just a few weeks ago, is that “they want more predictability in government policy because they plan to put in big money.” OSAT players, he argued, want some alignment by the Indian revenue department to global incentives offered in countries competing to attract foreign investment.
There is no doubt that the Indian government is leveraging like never before the opportunity opened up by geopolitical tensions between the US and China.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or