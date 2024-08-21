Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

The value of private equity (PE)-backed mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India reached a six-year low during the first seven months of the current calendar year, amid ongoing global uncertainties.

The total value of these deals stood at $6.2 billion during the period, down from $9 billion in the same period last year, and lower than the $14 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2019, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence.

PE funds pool capital from investors, including high-net-worth individuals, to invest in high-return opportunities.

In July, the total deal value was $300 million, a