Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

A private equity fund gathers money from investors, particularly high networth individuals and invests in high-return opportunities

private equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC
Premium

Anoushka Sawhney Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The value of private equity (PE)-backed mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in India reached a six-year low during the first seven months of the current calendar year, amid ongoing global uncertainties.

The total value of these deals stood at $6.2 billion during the period, down from $9 billion in the same period last year, and lower than the $14 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2019, according to data from LSEG Deals Intelligence.

PE funds pool capital from investors, including high-net-worth individuals, to invest in high-return opportunities.

In July, the total deal value was $300 million, a

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon