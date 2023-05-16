Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

While Jet Airways struggled to get investors after it entered insolvency, Go First might not face that problem as the existing promoters would be able to participate in the resolution process. This is because Go First went for voluntary insolvency when the airline&r

Go First, owned by the Wadia group, filed for voluntary corporate insolvency resolution on May 2 due to inadequate capacity utilisation that led to a cash crunch. Jet Airways, on the other hand, had tried its hand at debt restructuring before being dragged into insolvency proceedings by its lenders in April 2019, and the process hasn’t neared an end four years since.