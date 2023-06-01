Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

The government has started discussions with US-based Micron Technology to go beyond setting up an Assembly Testing Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in India to include a fabrication, or fab, plant, say sources aware of the development.
Micron is one of the world’s largest memory and storage technologies players. It is expected to get government clearance very soon for the $1 billion ATMP facility.
A senior government official said talks have started with Micron to persuade it to build a fab plant after it has finished the ATMP facility. The ATMP plant could process Micron’s captive wafers from the manufacturing plant.
