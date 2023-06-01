close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt in talks with US-based Micron Technology for semiconductor fab factory

The $30.8 billion Micron has 11 manufacturing sites spread across the US, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and China

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Micron Technology
Premium

Micron recently announced an investment of up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct a new mega fab in Clay, New York with the first phase of investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has started discussions with US-based Micron Technology to go beyond setting up an Assembly Testing Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in India to include a fabrication, or fab, plant, say sources aware of the development.
Micron is one of the world’s largest memory and storage technologies players. It is expected to get government clearance very soon for the $1 billion ATMP facility.
A senior government official said talks have started with Micron to persuade it to build a fab plant after it has finished the ATMP facility. The ATMP plant could process Micron’s captive wafers from the manufacturing plant.
Or

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

HC reserves order on plea by Go First's lessors seeking release of aircraft

GQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO

UBS revises FY24 GDP growth forecast up by 70 bps to 6.2 pc

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry memory data storage technology

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC reserves order on plea by Go First's lessors seeking release of aircraft

Go First
3 min read

GQG adds more Nvidia, considers increasing exposure to Adani, says CIO

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

UBS revises FY24 GDP growth forecast up by 70 bps to 6.2 pc

GDP Growth
3 min read

Pay Rs 380 crore to Kalanithi Maran: Delhi High Court directs SpiceJet

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
3 min read

Indiabulls HFC eyes to scale up monthly disbursement to Rs 1,200-1,300 cr

Indiabulls Housing Finance
3 min read

Most Popular

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju’s Co-founders Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024

Foxconn Technology Group
1 min read

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Coal India offer for sale: Institutional part subscribed 1.6 times

Coal India
2 min read

FAME II subsidy impact: TVS revises IQube prices by Rs 17,000-20,000

charging, EV, Electric vehicle
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon