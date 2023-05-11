Larsen & Toubro expects to win Rs 2-trillion order from Centre in FY24

The country’s largest infrastructure firm, Larsen and Toubro, is expecting to win Rs 2-trillion worth of new orders from the government’s mega capex spending on roads, highways and railways announced in the Budget this year.
R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, L&T, said the Centre’s orders will play an important role in L&T’s guidance of 10-12 per cent growth in order inflows, which is expected in the ongoing financial year. The company ended the financial year 2022-23 with record orders of Rs 4 trillion.
“We have a win rate of 20 per cent in government orders, or about one in four projects. If Rs 10-trillion capex happens, there is a good chance that we will win Rs 2-trillion worth of these orders. Besides, our service orders in FY23 was Rs 58,000 crore and we expect 15-20 per cent growth orders in the ongoing financial year,” Raman said.
