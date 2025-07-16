Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Greenlam to invest ₹1,147 crore in Andhra for South's largest laminate unit

Greenlam to invest ₹1,147 crore in Andhra for South's largest laminate unit

New facility in Naidupeta to produce 7 million laminate sheets annually; AP to provide over Rs 329 crore in subsidies under Industrial Development Policy 2024-29

Greenlam Industries
premium

Greenlam plans to install a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced Continuous Press System from Germany. (Photo: Company Website)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Greenlam Industries Ltd, one of the largest players in the organised laminate business, will set up South India’s largest laminate facility with an investment of around ₹1,147 crore at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, said a government source aware of the development.
 
The high-pressure laminate and particle board manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of 7 million sheets of high-pressure laminate and 290,000 cubic metres of wood-based particle board sheets. According to the source, the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 329 crore, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the project’s capital cost.
 
“Greenlam is
Topics : Andhra Pradesh Plywood
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon