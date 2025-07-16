Greenlam to invest ₹1,147 crore in Andhra for South's largest laminate unit

Greenlam Industries Ltd, one of the largest players in the organised laminate business, will set up South India’s largest laminate facility with an investment of around ₹1,147 crore at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh, said a government source aware of the development.

The high-pressure laminate and particle board manufacturing facility will have an annual production capacity of 7 million sheets of high-pressure laminate and 290,000 cubic metres of wood-based particle board sheets. According to the source, the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 329 crore, accounting for more than 30 per cent of the project’s capital cost.

