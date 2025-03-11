Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haystack Analytics eyes US, EU for genome sequencing test expansion

Haystack Analytics eyes US, EU for genome sequencing test expansion

Srivastava says that in the next five years, they need to invest another $40-50 million to build the business, and there are plans to take the Infexn test to the US and Europe as well

next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay developed by IIT Mumbai-incubated start-up Haystack Analytics genome
Photo: Haystack Analytics website

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

A 75-year-old man from Kerala was suffering from months of persistent body pain and fatigue. Despite undergoing numerous conventional diagnostic tests, no conclusive diagnosis was made. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, then resorted to Infexn—a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay developed by IIT Mumbai-incubated start-up Haystack Analytics.
 
Within 24 hours of sample collection, the Infexn test accurately identified the pathogen—a rare infection transmitted by fleas known as murine typhus, caused by intracellular bacteria Rickettsia typhi. The diagnosis helped the medical team administer the appropriate antibiotic, leading to the patient’s rapid recovery.
 
NGS is the way forward for infectious disease testing, says
