Haystack Analytics eyes US, EU for genome sequencing test expansion

A 75-year-old man from Kerala was suffering from months of persistent body pain and fatigue. Despite undergoing numerous conventional diagnostic tests, no conclusive diagnosis was made. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, then resorted to Infexn—a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based assay developed by IIT Mumbai-incubated start-up Haystack Analytics.

Within 24 hours of sample collection, the Infexn test accurately identified the pathogen—a rare infection transmitted by fleas known as murine typhus, caused by intracellular bacteria Rickettsia typhi. The diagnosis helped the medical team administer the appropriate antibiotic, leading to the patient’s rapid recovery.

NGS is the way forward for infectious disease testing, says