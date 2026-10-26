HCL opens 2 development centres to support Rapidus' chip engineering needs

Indian IT services firm HCL Technologies and Rapidus Corporation on Monday inaugurated two HCLTech development centres in India to support the Japanese chipmaker's growing semiconductor engineering needs.

The centres, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, will draw on HCLTech's core engineering expertise to offer Rapidus a range of capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimisation and layout design.

HCLTech and Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese company developing and manufacturing advanced logic semiconductors, inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India dedicated to supporting Rapidus' evolving semiconductor engineering requirements, according to a release.

HCLTech will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving talent requirements in Japan.

Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation said: "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan. We look forward to working together to develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support our long-term objectives." Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade, C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech noted.

This partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus' next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation, he added.