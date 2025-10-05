Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fall

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, reported a robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) loan growth of 9.9 per cent for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26), with period-end gross advances rising to ₹27.69 trillion. Sequentially, loans grew 4.4 per cent, or ₹1.15 trillion.

Period-end deposits stood at ₹28.01 trillion in Q2FY26, marking a 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase and a sequential rise of 1.4 per cent, or ₹37,400 crore.

The bank’s current account savings account (casa) deposits were roughly ₹9.49 trillion, up 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while time deposits rose 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹18.52 trillion.

Following its