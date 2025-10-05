Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Q2 loan race: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank shine; IndusInd deposit books fall

RBL Bank also reported healthy growth, with loans up 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.02 trillion and deposits up 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.16 trillion

Among midsize banks, IDBI Bank posted a 15 per cent Y-o-Y rise in advances to ₹2.3 trillion and a 9 per cent increase in deposits to ₹3.03 trillion. | File Image

Subrata Panda, Aathira Varier
HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, reported a robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) loan growth of 9.9 per cent for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26), with period-end gross advances rising to ₹27.69 trillion. Sequentially, loans grew 4.4 per cent, or ₹1.15 trillion.
 
Period-end deposits stood at ₹28.01 trillion in Q2FY26, marking a 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase and a sequential rise of 1.4 per cent, or ₹37,400 crore.
 
The bank’s current account savings account (casa) deposits were roughly ₹9.49 trillion, up 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while time deposits rose 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹18.52 trillion.
 
Following its
