Toys to YouTube channel: Japan's Hello Kitty is coming to India

Hello Kitty, the cat-themed cartoon character merchandise by Japan’s Sanrio company, will enter India in August with a range of apparel, toys, stationery, and back-to-school products, said a senior executive.

It will later open up Hello Kitty-themed stores, cafes and restaurants. “We already have a portfolio of licencees present in key retailers, as a second step we are looking for collaborations with key retailers as well. The last step would be to open up our own stores. This would happen at a later stage and not in the near future,” Silvia Figini, chief operating officer of Sanrio GmbH (EMEA, Oceania