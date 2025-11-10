High-growth segments, acquisition to drive gains for Torrent Pharma

Strong performance in the September quarter and expectations of growth from new launches and acquisition-led synergies led to a 6.65 per cent jump in the stock price of pharma major Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Torrent Pharma). Some brokerages have upgraded the stock (currently trading at ₹3,817 per share), given the upward earnings growth in FY27.

Led by the India business and rest-of-the-world markets, the company reported a robust 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in revenues. Torrent Pharma continues to outperform in the Indian market given its exposure to high-growth segments. The company posted 11.5 per cent growth in the