High import tariffs a barrier in becoming competitive economy: Lamborghini

High import tariffs a barrier in becoming competitive economy: Lamborghini

India currently levies an import duty of up to 110 per cent on completely built units (CBUs) of automobiles

Francesco Scardoani, region director, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific
Francesco Scardoani, region director, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

High import tariffs on automobiles do not help countries become competitive economies and have "bad consequences" not just for the corporate supply chain but also for end consumers, Francesco Scardoani, region director, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, told Business Standard on Wednesday.
 
Lamborghini manufactures all cars at its factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. India currently levies an import duty of up to 110 per cent on completely built units (CBUs) of automobiles. As part of ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union (EU), India has reportedly offered to reduce the import duty on CBUs to as low as 10–20 per cent.
Topics : import tariffs Lamborghini automobile industry Trump tariffs

