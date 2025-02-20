Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hilton unpacks growth plans with 75 Hampton brand hotels in India

Hilton unpacks growth plans with 75 Hampton brand hotels in India

Global hospitality major signs strategic licensing agreement with NILE Hospitality

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton
Premium

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global hospitality major Hilton has signed a strategic licensing agreement with hotel management firm NILE Hospitality to bring 75 Hampton brand hotels to India.
 
Under the agreement, the first Hampton by Hilton hotels will debut across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar and are expected to start trading in 2026. With an average room count of 75–120 at each property, the price range will be ~4,000 to ~6,000 a night, depending on the location.
 
“This marks our mid-market moment in India, as significant macroeconomic growth, a rapidly rising middle class, and vast infrastructure development fuel demand for our brands and drive
Topics : Hospitality sector Hilton hotel

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon