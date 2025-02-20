Hilton unpacks growth plans with 75 Hampton brand hotels in India

Global hospitality major Hilton has signed a strategic licensing agreement with hotel management firm NILE Hospitality to bring 75 Hampton brand hotels to India.

Under the agreement, the first Hampton by Hilton hotels will debut across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Bihar and are expected to start trading in 2026. With an average room count of 75–120 at each property, the price range will be ~4,000 to ~6,000 a night, depending on the location.

“This marks our mid-market moment in India, as significant macroeconomic growth, a rapidly rising middle class, and vast infrastructure development fuel demand for our brands and drive