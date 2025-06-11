HNGIL resolution: CoC to vote on the INSCO's revised plan next week

The committee of creditors of Hindustan National Glass and Industries Limited (HNGIL) would vote on the final resolution plan submitted by Independent Sugar Corporation (INSCO) next week, after INSCO was directed by the Supreme Court to match the offering made by the previous bidder, according to people in the know.

The revised plan of INSCO was discussed in the meeting of the committee on Tuesday night, sources said.

“The revised plan presented by the bidder is an improved version. The committee members decided to put it up for voting, helping in efforts for resolution,” said an executive with a state-owned