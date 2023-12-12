Sensex (-0.54%)
How well can govt's dark pattern rules curb customer manipulation online?

You looked for tickets on a travel website and it showed a particular price. But, within minutes, the price increased

dark pattern, dark web, dark internet
Premium

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Some consumers say online booking, especially for travel and stay, can sometimes appear to be a creature that is alive and responding to the buyer’s eagerness or desperation. You might have experienced it yourself.

Like that time you were planning to go on a vacation with your family. You looked for tickets on a travel website and it showed a particular price. But, within minutes, the price increased.

That was the result of what is called “dark pattern” practices, which manipulate people into making a purchase they either did not intend to make or did not want to make it in the manner they ended up making. That is less likely to happen now.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority, the country’s top consumer

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

