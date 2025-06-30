Near to medium term market conditions to improve: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) expects to see an improvement in market conditions in the near and medium term, aided by several factors such as the agricultural sector, reduced inflation, and changes in taxation, Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of HUL, told shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM).

Paranjpe said while answering shareholders’ questions at the AGM, “(In) FY26, we do believe that in the near term and the medium term, we should see an improvement in market conditions because of several reasons: Macro conditions are getting better. The agricultural sector and produce have been better and also there’s the expectation that this