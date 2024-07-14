Business Standard
HUL to closely assess parent's global initiatives amid job cuts in Europe

"We will closely assess the global initiatives of Unilever under the productivity programme and evaluate what works best for our business and our people," HUL told Business Standard in a statement

Hindustan unilever, HUL
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will closely assess global initiatives of Unilever under the productivity programme and evaluate what works best for our business and its people as its parent recently told its employees that it will cut a third of its office-based jobs in Europe by the end of 2025.

“We will closely assess the global initiatives of Unilever under the productivity programme and evaluate what works best for our business and our people,” HUL told Business Standard in a statement.

It also added, “In HUL, we have been continuously transforming to unlock productivity. For instance, we have

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

