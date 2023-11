The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is expected to bring out a comprehensive scheme of insolvency resolution in the real estate sector for public discussion soon, according to official sources.

The proposed changes under consideration within the existing regulations of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code include a carve-out for houses that have already been handed over to the homeowners, to be kept outside the purview of the resolution process, another official source said.