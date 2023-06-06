Explained: Why IBC is less bankable for the resolution professionals

“We want to go for something which is large, complex, and requires in-depth sector expertise and deep relationships within the industry. This ensures the best leverage of our capabilities to show how we tackle the most complex, large cases and even resolve them. The second related aspect is one needs to be fairly compensated as well,” said Manis

However, firms are increasingly finding the RP job less lucrative for several reasons, including increased competition with the entry of many smaller players, stricter regulatory oversight, and creditors tightening their spending.