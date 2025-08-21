IKS Health sees potential in US market as healthcare costs decline

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health, which provides tech-enabled operational services to US healthcare organisations, sees significant opportunity in the US market as the government attempts to reduce healthcare costs.

IKS Health offers a range of technology-enabled operational services to US healthcare organisations, including clinical documentation, medical coding, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement. Essentially, the platform provides a one-stop solution, covering 16 distinct “chores” that physicians and hospitals currently manage.

Speaking to Business Standard, Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO at IKS Health, elaborated: “Physician organisations in the US typically generate revenues of around $1.5 trillion and spend approximately 15 per cent of