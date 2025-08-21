Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / IKS Health sees potential in US market as healthcare costs decline

IKS Health sees potential in US market as healthcare costs decline

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health sees significant opportunity in the US healthcare market, as the government pushes reforms aimed at reducing soaring healthcare costs

IKS Health
Of this, only $40 billion has been outsourced to digital solution providers like IKS Health, indicating a huge untapped market and significant growth potential in the US. (Photo: Company Website)

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health, which provides tech-enabled operational services to US healthcare organisations, sees significant opportunity in the US market as the government attempts to reduce healthcare costs.
 
IKS Health offers a range of technology-enabled operational services to US healthcare organisations, including clinical documentation, medical coding, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement. Essentially, the platform provides a one-stop solution, covering 16 distinct “chores” that physicians and hospitals currently manage.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Nithya Balasubramanian, Group CFO at IKS Health, elaborated: “Physician organisations in the US typically generate revenues of around $1.5 trillion and spend approximately 15 per cent of
