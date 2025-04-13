Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

Thermal behemoth issues tender for 3 million tonne coal from privately owned mines

NTPC
Apart from buying from CIL, NTPC also imports higher-grade coal, mainly from Indonesia.

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

India’s largest power generation company, NTPC, has for the first time started procuring coal from privately owned commercial coal mines in the country. Until now, NTPC had been sourcing domestic coal exclusively from state-run Coal India (CIL) through long-term fuel supply agreements (FSAs).
 
Senior company executives said NTPC issued tenders over the past six months to procure 3 million tonnes (mt) of coal from privately owned mines, and supply has already begun.
 
“We are receiving coal from commercial mines. The supply from these mines is directly to our plants. The tender was for NTPC’s non-pithead power plants,” said a company
