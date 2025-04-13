In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

India’s largest power generation company, NTPC, has for the first time started procuring coal from privately owned commercial coal mines in the country. Until now, NTPC had been sourcing domestic coal exclusively from state-run Coal India (CIL) through long-term fuel supply agreements (FSAs).

Senior company executives said NTPC issued tenders over the past six months to procure 3 million tonnes (mt) of coal from privately owned mines, and supply has already begun.

“We are receiving coal from commercial mines. The supply from these mines is directly to our plants. The tender was for NTPC’s non-pithead power plants,” said a company