Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

The three incumbent players (mostly Bajaj and TVS) registered 20,458 vehicles collectively in May, which is pretty close to the largest player in the market, Ola Electric, which registered 22,201 vehicles — its highest ever in the past 18 months.

It has also helped that in May, registrations went up by 12 per cent over April that had seen a steep fall due to government action against many electric two-wheeler companies for violating various FAME 2 subsidy rules.