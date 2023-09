DGCA gives conditional nod to A-I for simulator training at facilities

India very important for manufacturing in future: Foxconn Chairman Liu

Ford Motor gives raise to 8,000 UAW workers ahead of strike deadline

Choosing to be non-executive HDFC chair my biggest challenge: Deepak Parekh

How Micron planned its Sanand project to match India's semiconductor play

Forex reserves at a 10-month high of $589 billion, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves up $6.3 bn to $585 bn, highest in nine months

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Corporate India continues to remain heavily import-dependent for inputs. Listed Indian firms spent 35.5 per cent more foreign exchange (forex) revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for importing goods and services, compared to

