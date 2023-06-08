close

India Inc's profit-to-GDP ratio dips slightly in FY23; financial pie up

Commodity firms' bottomline taking a hit primary reason; financial pie up

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Corporate India’s net profit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) dipped in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) -- after rebounding sharply in FY22 -- amid a decline in global commodity prices.
Top 500 companies’ combined net profit stood at 4.1 per cent of the GDP for FY23, down from 4.3 per cent in the previous financial year when it had gone up from just 3.5 per cent in FY21.
“The year-on-year (YoY) decline was led by global commodities, which contributed adversely to the ratio, while the financial sector contributed positively. The 20 basis points (bps) reduction in the 2023 profit-to-GDP ratio for Nifty-500 was led by metals (40 bps decline) and oil & gas (30 bps decline). The contribution of the financial sector improved by 40 bps,” said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).
Topics : India Inc earnings

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

