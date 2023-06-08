India Inc's profit-to-GDP ratio dips slightly in FY23; financial pie up

“The year-on-year (YoY) decline was led by global commodities, which contributed adversely to the ratio, while the financial sector contributed positively. The 20 basis points (bps) reduction in the 2023 profit-to-GDP ratio for Nifty-500 was led by metals (40 bps decline) and oil & gas (30 bps decline). The contribution of the financial sector improved by 40 bps,” said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL).

Top 500 companies’ combined net profit stood at 4.1 per cent of the GDP for FY23, down from 4.3 per cent in the previous financial year when it had gone up from just 3.5 per cent in FY21.