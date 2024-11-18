India is among top 3 fast-growth markets for us: FedEx's Richard W Smith

FedEx, one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, is scaling up operations in India, which is among the top three growth markets for the company, said Richard W Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, Airline FedEx. In a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, Smith said the US-based firm, which earned revenue of about $88 billion in FY24, is exploring the India market for setting up air cargo hubs for better connectivity. He said the firm is also officially inaugurating its fourth international daily flight connecting India to the rest of the world this week. Edited excerpts: