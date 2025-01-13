Business Standard

India's billionaire promoters' club surpasses 200 members in 2024

India's billionaire promoters' club surpasses 200 members in 2024

Their combined wealth went past $1 trillion for the first time and reached an all-time high of $1,023.9 billion at the end of December

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

The club of billionaire promoters in India expanded to a record high of 201 members at the end of 2024, up sharply from 157 at the close of the equivalent period the previous year and 126 when 2022 ended.
 
Their combined wealth went past $1 trillion for the first time and reached an all-time high of $1,023.9 billion at the end of December. 
By comparison, the combined market cap of all BSE-listed companies was up 18.9 per cent in December 2024 at $5,200 billion from $4,374 billion at the end of December 2023.
 
The BSE Sensex has been a laggard
Topics : billionaires Indian promoters

