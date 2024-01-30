Sensex (    %)
                        
India's M&A thrives: Sustains growth amid global economic slowdown

Mid-market acquirers shine, capturing almost 50% of deals in 2023, says Bain & Company's global M&A report

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
India’s strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) deal activity in 2023 maintained its long-term momentum, with deal volumes surpassing levels seen over the past 10 years, apart from the exceptional record year of 2022, reveals Bain & Company’s sixth annual global M&A report published on Tuesday.

“The sustained momentum is driven by the availability of attractive opportunities and assets, and heightened activity and disruption in sectors with structural tailwinds and favourable policies,” said Karan Singh, chairman, Bain & Company India, and author of the report.

“Renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and manufacturing accounted for one in every three deals over the past 18 months.”

Bain

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

