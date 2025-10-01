Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

With two boutiques in India presently -- in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza and in New Delhi's Emporio Mall-- the brand is looking to expand its retail network to drive growth by doubling its network

Bvlgari
premium

Burdese is in India as the brand brings its famed Serpenti Infinito Exhibition, starting Thursday. Image credit: Wikipedia

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Italian luxury goods brand Bvlgari is planning to double the number of boutiques in India and expects the country to become a part of its top ten markets over the next three years, a top company executive said on Wednesday.
 
“India is among the main countries for us when it comes to growth potential. While it is small market right now, it is a country with a strong sensibility of real, meaningful luxury, and in the next two-three years will enter our top 10 charts if we continue to flourish as we are,” Laura Burdese, deputy chief executive officer at
Topics : Company & Industry News Luxury brands
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon