India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 years

Italian luxury goods brand Bvlgari is planning to double the number of boutiques in India and expects the country to become a part of its top ten markets over the next three years, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

“India is among the main countries for us when it comes to growth potential. While it is small market right now, it is a country with a strong sensibility of real, meaningful luxury, and in the next two-three years will enter our top 10 charts if we continue to flourish as we are,” Laura Burdese, deputy chief executive officer at