India to become Marriott International's 3rd-largest market in 5 years: CEO

Global hospitality giant Marriott International expects India to become its third-largest market within the next five years, as the country’s travel and hospitality sector continues to witness strong growth.

Currently the fifth-largest market for the Nasdaq-listed chain, India is home to 155 Marriott hotels, comprising 7,000 keys. Expansion plans are well underway, with the portfolio set to grow further, including a resort at Jim Corbett slated to open by the end of this month and a new hotel in Udaipur within the next three months.

“Most certainly, five years from now, India will be our third-biggest market in the world,