India to become Marriott International's 3rd-largest market in 5 years: CEO

India to become Marriott International's 3rd-largest market in 5 years: CEO

India is currently the NASDAQ listed chain's fifth largest market

Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International | Photo: Company website
Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International | Photo: Company website

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Global hospitality giant Marriott International expects India to become its third-largest market within the next five years, as the country’s travel and hospitality sector continues to witness strong growth.
 
Currently the fifth-largest market for the Nasdaq-listed chain, India is home to 155 Marriott hotels, comprising 7,000 keys. Expansion plans are well underway, with the portfolio set to grow further, including a resort at Jim Corbett slated to open by the end of this month and a new hotel in Udaipur within the next three months. 
 
“Most certainly, five years from now, India will be our third-biggest market in the world,
