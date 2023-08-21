Capital goods firms hit 'generation-gap' speed bump with skilled labour

The top executive of India’s largest capital goods firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), reveals that many client emails nowadays revolve around labour-related queries. Executives from L&T’s peers in the sector also bemoan similar challenges in sourcing skilled labour for projects, attributing this to a demand-supply gap that has widened due to increased infrastructure spending and changing labour aspirations.

S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of L&T, states that the company currently requires around 35,000 skilled labourers and is encountering difficulties in sourcing t