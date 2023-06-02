close

Indiana Ophthalmics faces CDSCO probe; Pharmexcil may suspend membership

CDSCO starts probe based in complaint by Sri Lanka that eyedrops made by the firm are linked to eye infections in more than 30 people

Sohini Das Mumbai
Indiana Opthalmics
Indiana Opthalmics, Pic credit: Facebookce

Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Trouble for Indian drug exporters continues with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) investigating a complaint raised by Sri Lanka that eye drops made by a Gujarat-based firm are linked to eye infections in more than 30 people in the neighbouring country. Moreover, Indiana Ophthalmics, the Gujarat-based manufacturer, has now received a show-cause notice from the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil). Its membership may be cancelled if it fails to respond by Saturday.
Indiana Ophthalmics is registered with the National Medicines Regulatory Authority of Sri Lanka and has been supplying prednisolone eye drops that are used to treat inflammation of the eyes caused by certain conditions for several years now. A source said the samples from the company have been sent for testing by CDSCO officials and it may take up to 10-15 days to get the reports on sterility etc.
In April Sri Lanka’s health
Topics : Drug makers in India drug export

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

