Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Since IndiGo still has about 140 planes with PW engines, the issue of grounded planes continues to beset the airline

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has asked American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW) to quickly provide engines for the airline to press its grounded planes back into service, sources said on Wednesday.
The airline wants to increase its domestic frequency to fill the supply-side void created after Go First’s exit, they added.
Go First stopped operating flights from May 3 after filing an insolvency application with the National Company Law Tribunal. Go First has squarely blamed PW for its situation, stating that about half of its 54 fleet is grounded due to engine supply delay.
First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

