IndiGo expects to earn nearly Rs 100 crore per week from fuel charge

Sun Pharma, Aurobindo recall drugs from US market due to mfg issues

Joyalukkas to open 40 new showrooms in India, abroad in next 2 years

3 bidders in race to buy R-Infra projects at enterprise value of Rs 6k cr

DS Group to invest Rs 500 cr, add 3 hotels to its portfolio in 3 years

Super Plastronics eyes 8% smart TV market share in next 2 yrs: CEO Marwah

Indigo Kolkata-Delhi flight grounded at IGI airport after tail strike

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity

Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

IndiGo expects to earn between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore per week from the fuel charge, introduced in ticket prices from October 6 due to the significant rise

