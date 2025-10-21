Infra breakdown: AWS' global outage creates a moment of vulnerability

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday experienced a major global outage that disrupted several of its widely used applications and services, including Canva, Duolingo, and Snapchat.

Data by DownDetector, an online platform to provide real-time information and detect problems in various websites and services, showed over 9,000 outages reported worldwide by 10.30 PM IST on October 20. Of these, 3.2 per cent of the outage reports came from India alone.

This incident is particularly noteworthy given AWS’ dominant position in the cloud services market. In 2023, under the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) model, which provides core infrastructure such