IPL 2023: The big battle off the field between Viacom18 and Disney-Star

As the ten cricket franchisees slug it out, starting today, in the big extravaganza called IPL 2023, some big winners have already emerged off the field. The team franchisees are laughing all the way
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr
WPL 2023 team analysis: Kaur, Sciver duo to deliver for the Mumbai Indians
WPL 2023 team analysis: Will women achieve what the men couldn't for RCB?
WPL 2023 team analysis: Will Healy and Deepti guide UP Warriorz to glory?
PKL 2022: Top five raiders after the end of Bengaluru leg of season 9
Snacks start-up Kikibix raises $300,000 from founders of nine unicorns, VCs
ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel India JV signs $5 bn loan with Japanese banks
Zee enters one-time settlement with StanChar over Siti Networks loan
Adani Group relocating key roles at ACC, Ambuja Cements to Ahmedabad: Rpt
From manual pricing to ChatGPT: How Air India is transforming under Tata
Netwrk.18 Media
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y