IRCTC harbours fintech ambitions with new payment aggregator entity

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is no longer content with being just the country’s largest online ticketing platform. With the Reserve Bank of India granting an in-principle nod to its wholly owned arm, IRCTC Payments, to operate as a payment aggregator, the railway PSU is making its most ambitious push yet into fintech.

The move is significant for one reason: scale. With about 100 million registered users and more than 1.4 million transactions daily, IRCTC sits on a payments goldmine.

Until now, this volume has been routed through multiple third-party payment aggregators along with iPay, its own digital