It's only 'fare': Economy down, business rises and IndiGo flies in

The average economy class fare on India’s most frequented domestic routes has seen a sharp decline over the past year, while that of business class has surged, according to recent data. This trend has prompted IndiGo to announce the introduction of business class on its “busiest and business routes” by December.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, the average economy class fare earned by Indian carriers on the country’s seven high-frequency routes fell by up to 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in February. In contrast, business class fares witnessed a dramatic increase of up to 59.3 per cent during the