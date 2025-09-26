ITC Hotels bets on upper upscale and mid-scale growth over luxury

ITC Hotels , which has a target to cross 220 hotels by 2030 in India, expects its brands under the upper upscale segment and mid-scale segment to grow at a faster pace compared to its luxury brands, like ITC Hotels and Mementos.

“Luxury (segment) is not going to be fast-paced because the opportunities are very limited,” Anil Chadha, managing director of ITC Hotels, told the media on the sidelines of ‘The Branded Residences Summit’ in Mumbai. “Everybody wants a luxury tag, but they (hotels) don't have a product to match the luxury tag…Tier II, III cities want an ITC