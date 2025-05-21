Jio Platforms finds the right signal with 'non-connectivity' ventures

Jio Platforms’ quietly sustained investments in building its “non-connectivity” service business — which included a bevy of acquisitions of companies and platforms in media, entertainment, and technology startups — are slowly generating revenues.

Non-connectivity revenues of Jio Platforms have now risen 36 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25) to about ₹3,968 crore, compared with ₹2,912 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

More importantly, growth is even faster — up 62 per cent in Q4FY25 over the previous quarter. As a result, non-connectivity revenues now account for a reasonable 12 per cent of consolidated