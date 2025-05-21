Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Jio Platforms finds the right signal with 'non-connectivity' ventures

Jio Platforms finds the right signal with 'non-connectivity' ventures

At an annualised level, revenues from non-connectivity services are expected to reach about ₹16,000 crore

The third source of revenue is from business-to-business operations, which include Cloud and managed services focused on the enterprise segment

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Jio Platforms’ quietly sustained investments in building its “non-connectivity” service business — which included a bevy of acquisitions of companies and platforms in media, entertainment, and technology startups — are slowly generating revenues.
 
Non-connectivity revenues of Jio Platforms have now risen 36 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25) to about ₹3,968 crore, compared with ₹2,912 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
 
More importantly, growth is even faster — up 62 per cent in Q4FY25 over the previous quarter. As a result, non-connectivity revenues now account for a reasonable 12 per cent of consolidated
