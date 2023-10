When it comes to tariff for 5G telephony, Reliance Jio has made a contrarian call by keeping rates similar to 4G, says a top company executive. While competitors are batting for a rise in rates, Jio is banking on increased data usage. By not imposing any barrier on consumer data usage, the executive adds, the company is also following a strategy different from both global and domestic telcos in the 5G space.

The executive further says: "More data usage will