JioHotstar likely to touch 300 million users by May-end with IPL boost

JioHotstar is on track to reach 300 million subscribers by the end of May this year when the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends. The IPL will see its ad revenues rise by 50 per cent to touch $600 million (₹5,340 crore) across TV and the over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Those are among some of the rather aggressive predictions from a research note from Media Partners Asia (MPA) this week. The ad market has been softening for months. According to Comscore data, internet users have been stuck at 524 million for over two years. Going by MPA’s own numbers, all of India