JK Tyre aiming for 20% export share in 5 years: CMD Raghupati Singhania

JK Tyre & Industries is aiming to raise the share of exports in its total sales revenue to around 20 per cent over the next five years from the current 14 per cent by expanding its presence in relatively untapped markets such as Europe, its chairman and managing director, Raghupati Singhania, said on Monday.

Moreover, he said the recent 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US government on Indian tyre exports is “causing a disaster”, but noted that JK Tyre has mitigated the impact by routing a large part of its US-bound